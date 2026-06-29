Data shows 18% rise in social housing blocks facing decade-long wait for remediation

The number of social housing blocks with unsafe cladding that are not due to be remediated for at least a decade has increased by 18% in the last three months.
Out of the nearly 2,000 buildings in the sector reported to have life-critical fire safety (LCFS) defects relating to their outside wall systems, 315 either have an unclear date to start remediation or face at least a 10-year wait.
The figure comes from the latest fire remediation survey of the sector by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), which covers the fourth quarter of the 2025-2026 financial year.
It is a rise of 48 buildings from the 267 identified in the previous quarterly survey and represents 16% of all social housing blocks requiring remediation.
There was a smaller increase in the number of blocks set to complete remediation work in more than a decade’s time, which rose from 279 to 302.
But the RSH figures also showed there had been a 16% rise in the number of blocks due to start remediation in the next six months, from 288 to 334.
Since the previous quarter, 25 more buildings with unsafe cladding have been remediated. It means landlords have fixed more than a third of blocks assessed as having fire safety defects in their external wall systems and reported in the survey.
The news comes a month after the government confirmed it would bring in its long-awaited Remediation Bill this parliament.
The legislation aims to speed up the pace of fixing unsafe cladding by introducing a legal duty to remediate, with prosecutions for delays, clearer guidance on external wall assessments, a national remediation database and a government ‘backstop’.
It is expected to bring in deadlines for fixing high and medium-rise buildings: 2029 for blocks over 18 metres in height and 2031 for those between 11 and 18 metres, with punishments for those who fail to comply without a reasonable excuse.
Last year, the government confirmed social landlords would have equal access to a £1bn pot of public cash to pay for remediation.
The building safety regulator (BSR) is now aiming to get remediation applications through its system faster.
Its latest figures showed a higher approval rate, though the regulator admitted this week that these decisions are more difficult than for new builds.
Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, said: “Providing safe, high-quality homes is a core duty for all social housing landlords, and building safety, particularly fire safety in multi-occupied and higher-risk buildings, must remain a top priority.
“Boards and councillors play a critical role in ensuring legal obligations are fully understood, risks are rigorously managed and issues are addressed without delay.
“This requires robust systems, strong oversight and accurate, up-to-date safety data.
“We recognise the seriousness with which landlords are tackling these responsibilities, and it is vital that progress continues at pace, especially in addressing fire risks and removing unsafe cladding.”
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