Date confirmed for next phase of Awaab’s Law, with seven new hazards in scope

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The second phase of Awaab’s Law will come into effect from 30 November, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has confirmed.
The scope of the law, which requires social landlords to respond to hazards within specific timescales, will be extended to electrical hazards, falls, fire and explosions, excess cold, excess heat, structural collapse and falling elements, and domestic hygiene such as pest infections.
The first phase only included damp and mould.
Awaab’s Law is named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in 2020 as a direct result of prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat.
Under the law, landlords must investigate and make emergency hazards safe within 24 hours.
If any of the problems are serious but not immediately dangerous, social landlords must investigate within 10 working days, report to the tenant what is wrong and what they will do within three working days in a written summary.
Urgent safety work should be carried out within five days of the investigation, while longer-term repairs should be carried out within 12 weeks.
The third and final phase of the law will be introduced in 2027, extending it to all remaining hazards in the Housing Health and Safety Rating System, except overcrowding.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation (NHF), said: “The safety of homes is housing associations’ top priority.
“We welcome the publication of this guidance, which gives housing associations more clarity over the next phase of Awaab’s Law and time to prepare for its implementation.”
She added that the NHF and its members had “engaged with the government throughout the development of Awaab’s Law to ensure it achieves the best outcomes for residents and is deliverable for housing associations”.
“We will continue to work with the government on these important measures,” Ms Henderson said.
Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), said extending Awaab’s Law was an “important step towards safer, healthier homes”, and welcomed the “collaborative approach the government has taken”.
“This is about more than compliance; it is a culture of listening to residents and acting on their concerns, and that is the change we want to help the sector deliver.
“CIH will support our members in delivering these duties and in continuing to feed back throughout the test-and-learn phase,” Mr Smart said.
The regulations for phase 2 were laid to parliament on Monday, with new guidance published to help social landlords prepare.
The guidance recommends prioritising tenant vulnerability and circumstances when deciding whether the hazard is an emergency, for example if there is a child with asthma or a pregnant resident in a mouldy room.
Landlords should also take reports of vulnerability at face value, with no need for medical evidence.
Steve Reed, housing secretary, said: “Awaab’s Law sends a clear message that tenants’ health and safety can never be compromised.
“This action will mean dangers have to be dealt with quickly by law, protecting tenants’ rights to a safe and decent home.”
A recent report by the Housing Ombudsman raised concerns about the recording of cases under Awaab’s Law. The watchdog warned that some landlords had no policies in place before the law came in, while others struggled to identify relevant cases.
Delegates at the Housing 2026 conference heard that the sector was “a lot less educated” on hazards covered by phase 2 of Awaab’s Law and will probably need to move residents to temporary accommodation more often.
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