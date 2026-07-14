Date confirmed for next phase of Awaab’s Law, with seven new hazards in scope

She added that the NHF and its members had “engaged with the government throughout the development of Awaab’s Law to ensure it achieves the best outcomes for residents and is deliverable for housing associations”.

“We will continue to work with the government on these important measures,” Ms Henderson said.

Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), said extending Awaab’s Law was an “important step towards safer, healthier homes”, and welcomed the “collaborative approach the government has taken”.

“This is about more than compliance; it is a culture of listening to residents and acting on their concerns, and that is the change we want to help the sector deliver.

“CIH will support our members in delivering these duties and in continuing to feed back throughout the test-and-learn phase,” Mr Smart said.

The regulations for phase 2 were laid to parliament on Monday, with new guidance published to help social landlords prepare.

The guidance recommends prioritising tenant vulnerability and circumstances when deciding whether the hazard is an emergency, for example if there is a child with asthma or a pregnant resident in a mouldy room.

Landlords should also take reports of vulnerability at face value, with no need for medical evidence.

Steve Reed, housing secretary, said: “Awaab’s Law sends a clear message that tenants’ health and safety can never be compromised.

“This action will mean dangers have to be dealt with quickly by law, protecting tenants’ rights to a safe and decent home.”

A recent report by the Housing Ombudsman raised concerns about the recording of cases under Awaab’s Law. The watchdog warned that some landlords had no policies in place before the law came in, while others struggled to identify relevant cases.

Delegates at the Housing 2026 conference heard that the sector was “a lot less educated” on hazards covered by phase 2 of Awaab’s Law and will probably need to move residents to temporary accommodation more often.