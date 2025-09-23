De-risking retrofit for institutional capital

Then there’s the data challenge. EPCs remain the dominant tool – but as static labels that can be up to 10 years old, they are limited. Reforms are being considered by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), but underwriting remains noisy when data is so inconsistent. One key suggestion here is unlocking smart meter data – something currently blocked by regulation.

And there’s delivery risk. Scaling retrofit from a pilot to a national programme requires consistent quality, strong supply chains, and the assurance that promised savings will arrive on time. Standards like PAS 2035 and TrustMark accreditation help, but investors still worry about void periods, cost over-runs, and reputational risk. That’s why the opportunity here for housing associations to take a lead is so pronounced – it could have an outsized impact on the wider sector.

The inflection point comes when these risks are translated into structures that investors already understand. “With the NWF already guaranteeing £400m of NatWest loans and £150m of THFC debt – and Lloyds committing £60m to Peabody – the precedent is there for de-risked, large-scale rollout”

So, we treat data like a priced asset. When working with social landlords or investors to manage large-scale retrofits, we create digital building “passports” that crunch EPCs, meter data, surveys, and measure stacks in one place. This creates an avatar making each “paper-labelled” home into a verifiable, bankable asset, ready for underwriting and secondary sale.

It’s also crucial that retrofits should look like infrastructure programmes, with clear scopes for each property type, standard unit costs and staged drawdowns tied to milestones. These capital investment programmes should be integrated – marrying energy efficiency, condition and Decent Homes upgrades, and other quality of life improvements to make it a more attractive and relatable investment option. This mirrors how capital is already deployed in private credit and infrastructure.

We must align risk and reward. For credit investors, this might mean splitting (or ‘tranching’) exposure and using public guarantees (e.g. from the NWF) to limit overall risk. For equity investors, it means linking carry or contractor payments to verified performance, such as EPC uplifts, damp reduction and thermal-imaging evidence.

It’s also important to anchor in national standards. By mandating PAS 2035 roles and TrustMark accreditation, portfolios can be de-risked to a common baseline, just as investors in other asset classes rely on ISO or Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology (BREEAM) benchmarks.

With the NWF already guaranteeing £400m of NatWest loans and £150m of THFC debt – and Lloyds committing £60m to Peabody – the precedent is there for de-risked, large-scale rollout.

I apologise for my tendency to “investment speak” – but it’s essential we get real about what’s needed to solve this problem. The solutions are staring us in the face, but until we grapple with their complexities, those least able to pay will continue to bear the costs of fuel poverty.