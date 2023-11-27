Deadline for £18.6m waking watch replacement fund extended

In an update, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said applicants will have until midnight on 31 March 2024 to apply.

The government announced the additional funding in May to help replace waking-watch patrols with fire alarm systems in dangerous apartment blocks of any height.

It was added to the £35m released previously, which was limited to buildings taller than 17.7 metres, and £27m for buildings of all heights.