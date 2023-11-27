Deadline for £18.6m waking watch replacement fund extended

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The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said applicants will have until midnight on 31 March 2024 to apply for the funding.
In an update, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said applicants will have until midnight on 31 March 2024 to apply.
The government announced the additional funding in May to help replace waking-watch patrols with fire alarm systems in dangerous apartment blocks of any height.
It was added to the £35m released previously, which was limited to buildings taller than 17.7 metres, and £27m for buildings of all heights.
The fund announced in May extended financial support to all buildings and covers the upfront capital costs of installing an alarm system.
The government advises that the common fire alarm system installed should generally be designed in accordance with the recommendations of BS 5839-1 for a Category L5 system.
Any bids that price the work at more than £1,500 per flat will face additional scrutiny, according to the guidance.
Any residential building in England with a waking watch will be eligible, but it cannot be used to recoup costs for work which has already begun.
Following the fire at Grenfell Tower in 2017, waking watches became increasingly common in high-rise buildings, as fire safety defects began to emerge.
Guidance from the National Fire Chiefs Council described the 24-hour patrols – which often involve minimum-wage security staff with limited training – as the “least reliable” means of providing warning in a fire, as well as being “the most resource intensive”.
The government guidance on the replacement fund added that derived waking watches were “impracticable for a long-term solution and should only be a short-term measure”.
However, research by Inside Housing showed thousands of watches stayed in place for years amid a lack of clear guidance or funding for permanent alarm systems.
The cost of waking watches can be crippling for residents. Some have faced bills of more than £800 a month each for the service.
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