Deadlines extended on government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, with just 7% of jobs complete

The figures, to the end of November last year, showed that just 1,430 measures were installed in 920 households under the funding.

As a result, the government has confirmed to Inside Housing that local authorities have been given a three-month extension to the grant funding period up to the end of June 2023.

Under the original terms of the funding, works should have completed by March.

The data is based on returns from 66 local authorities. Completed installations were reported by 11 councils across England.

The government launched Wave 1 of the SHDF in August 2021 and has since awarded around £179m of grant funding for delivery from 2022 into 2023.

The first wave, which precedes a much larger funding programme that is currently open for bids, was targeted exclusively at local authority landlords.