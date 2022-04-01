Deal between government and large house builders on fire safety costs ‘close’

Housing secretary Michael Gove has been locked in negotiations with large developers over who will pay to fix fire safety defects since January, and had previously threatened that he would legislate to force them to pay unless agreement was reached.

Following the announcement of outline legislation which would see builders that refused to pay effectively having their operations shut down, share price slid for a number of large developers.

It is now understood that developers are close to agreement with the government over a ‘pledge’ to pay for the remediation of blocks that are 11 metres tall which they have built in the past 30 years without recourse to taxpayer funding.

However, this would leave uncertainty over the status of ‘orphan blocks’, where there is no developer to hold to account because the company which built it no longer exists.