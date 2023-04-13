It was quite an Easter week for Michael Gove, as he moved into confessional mode, first in a thinktank report and then in a Today programme interview. Through these platforms, the housing secretary left us with the same key message: others made the mistakes that broke the housing model and now he is here to fix things.

Some of what he said is quite true – he has reversed much of the deregulation of the past – but he leaves us with more questions.

What exactly was he admitting to when he referred to “mistakes and errors” being made in the Grenfell tragedy

– and how much of the blame was he really taking for himself and his Conservative colleagues?

After all, Mr Gove was there around the cabinet table when Grant Shapps and Eric Pickles were slashing the social housing budget and introducing many of the changes he has just reversed.

The context was a series of reports that the Today programme ran all week about the lonely death of Sheila Seleoane in her Peabody flat in south London that featured interviews with neighbours, Peabody and, finally, with Mr Gove.

“Who was it that squeezed the finances of council housing and forced housing associations to become more commercial in the 1980s and 1990s? Who created the conditions for the mega-mergers of the past 20 years?”

He said that the case indicates “a wider culture of neglect”. While it was hard to generalise from one individual case (which did not seem to stop him), it raised issues of loneliness and isolation, as well as specific housing questions about regulation, the values of housing associations and support for tenants.

“Each of these individual cases are tragedies. What they all point us towards, however, is what we’ve had in the past of social housing landlords treating tenants with a degree of distance and hauteur and in some cases neglect that is unacceptable,” Mr Gove said.

Presenter Nick Robinson asked him: “You’ve been very critical of giant housing corporations that struggle to have human contact with tenants at all, with one manager for 1,000 tenants. Are you saying we, we politicians, we ministers, created something of the climate you are criticising?”