Death of man who fell from collapsed railing at association block being investigated as possible corporate manslaughter

The death of a man who fell from a London housing association block is being investigated as possible corporate manslaughter, according to reports from a recent coroner’s hearing.
On 29 January, 23-year-old Joshua Robbins died after a railing collapsed on the fifth floor of Holland and Thurston Dwellings in Holborn, which is owned by Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association (ISHA).
A pre-inquest review hearing was held at St Pancras Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, where the Metropolitan Police provided an update on its investigation into the incident.
News reports from the review said the inquest has been adjourned until 6 January 2027 while the investigation is ongoing.
Detective inspector Mark Paterson told the coroner that the Met is investigating corporate manslaughter in relation to the incident, multiple reports have suggested, and that ISHA is “fully compliant” with requests for information.
According to a statement by Mr Robbins’ mother, Fiona Garrett, the Met had an early evidential advice meeting with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The CPS told Inside Housing that it is not able to comment on early investigative advice.
The police investigation involved liaising with expert witnesses and a forensic structural engineer.
Pippa Fleetwood Read, chief executive of ISHA, said: “Joshua’s tragic death at the end of January has been deeply distressing for everyone who knew him. We offer our heartfelt and sincerest condolences to them.
“We hope people understand that whilst investigations are ongoing, it is not appropriate for us to comment further.
“We continue to give our full co-operation to the police and other authorities, and we hope that these investigations conclude swiftly so Joshua’s family can get the answers they seek.”
The Met has also been contacted for a comment.
In her statement, Ms Garrett said: “This process is extremely painful and re-traumatising for our family. Every hearing and every update forces us to return to the events of that devastating evening.
“Nevertheless, we will not rest until the full truth is established and those responsible are held properly accountable.”
In an interview with Inside Housing earlier this year, Ms Garrett said she is pushing for more transparency from housing providers around safety checks and maintenance in high-rise blocks, as part of a No More Falls campaign.
She described her son as “quite an innocent lad… quite nerdy”, adding that everyone in the block of flats where he lived with his father “said he was such a respectful boy”.
Mr Robbins had leaned on a railing on the block’s communal landing to see if his food delivery was arriving, before it gave way.
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