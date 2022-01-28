Debut private placement by Mosscare St Vincent’s raises £140m

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Mosscare St Vincent’s (MSV) has secured £140m in its first ever private placement.
The housing association, which operates 8,500 homes around Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire, has secured funding from one North American and two UK-based institutional investors.
MSV said it hopes the placement will allow it to increase its development programme of mixed-tenure properties to 1,500 homes between 2021-25.
The terms of the placement, such as the length and spread over gilts were not disclosed, but strong investor demand for the placement meant it was oversubscribed by 2.6.
MSV said it will use the funds to help it hit targets set out in its sustainability strategy, which was a key matter of interest for investors.
The transaction was completed at the end of last year and the first drawdown of funds occurred earlier this month.
Helen Rourke, executive director of finance at MSV, said: “The need for good-quality affordable homes and the services and support we provide to our customers has never been greater.
“The new funding will enable us to grow and deliver against our ambitious development plans, as well as invest in our existing homes and services.”
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