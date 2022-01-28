Debut private placement by Mosscare St Vincent’s raises £140m

The housing association, which operates 8,500 homes around Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire, has secured funding from one North American and two UK-based institutional investors.

MSV said it hopes the placement will allow it to increase its development programme of mixed-tenure properties to 1,500 homes between 2021-25.

The terms of the placement, such as the length and spread over gilts were not disclosed, but strong investor demand for the placement meant it was oversubscribed by 2.6.