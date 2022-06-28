Decarbonisation plans face ‘setback’ as government blocks sharing of EPC data

Multiple housing associations have told Inside Housing that the move from the government is “frustrating” their ability to develop stock investment plans and apply for funding such as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF).

Until late last year, many housing associations were able to retrieve data about the energy efficiency of their homes in bulk from accreditation schemes, which certify energy assessors.

However, at the end of last year the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) wrote to these schemes ordering them to stop sharing the data because of a clause in the Energy Performance of Building Regulations 2012 that states that it is an offence for EPC data to be shared.

An EPC provides a property with an energy efficiency rating between A and G and includes information about a home’s energy use, alongside recommendations on how to improve its energy efficiency.

EPCs are provided following an inspection by an energy assessor and must be provided whenever a home is newly built, sold or rented out.

EPC ratings are a key measure being used by housing associations as they plan to transition towards net zero and many landlords have targets based on achieving minimum EPC standards for their properties.