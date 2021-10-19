Decarbonising housing association homes to cost ‘at least’ £36bn, study warns

Research released today by Savills on behalf of the National Housing Federation (NHF) – as the government publishes its heat and buildings review into decarbonising buildings – warned that the sector “will not be able to absorb the costs of decarbonisation without support”.

The finding echoes research carried out by Inside Housing last year, which estimated the cost of decarbonising the UK’s entire social housing stock, including council homes, at £104bn.

That assessment assumed an investment of about £20,000 per home, whereas Savills’ analysis sets out costs of up to £24,000 for flats and £37,000 for houses, based on them being brought up to have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C and being fitted with air-source heat pumps.

The report’s headline spending figures sit on top of housing associations’ existing stock investment programmes, assumed to run to about £70bn between now and 2050.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said the body was “committed to working with the government and industry to come up with a strategy to ensure the full costs of net zero can be met long term”.

Ms Henderson added: “For now, the government could help us make significant progress by delivering on its [2019] manifesto pledge and bringing forward the £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund in the upcoming Spending Review.”