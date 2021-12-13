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December 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News13.12.21by Inside Housing

The December 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe December 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Homelessness special: how a council has taken a new approach to the mental health aspect of homelessness, a look at rapid rehousing, women leaving prison with nowhere to go, and what is being done to improve housing services for Black and ethnic minority people; an interview with the ITV journalist exposing poor housing conditions; 10 years of affordable rent; how a London block became embroiled in an EWS saga; the winners of the UK Housing Awards; plus all the latest news, analysis and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

Asset managementClimate changeDigital editionFire safetyFundingGovt agency/department/organisationHomelessnessHousing Association/RPInclusive futuresPeoplePlanningTenant
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