December 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

Homelessness special: how a council has taken a new approach to the mental health aspect of homelessness, a look at rapid rehousing, women leaving prison with nowhere to go, and what is being done to improve housing services for Black and ethnic minority people; an interview with the ITV journalist exposing poor housing conditions; 10 years of affordable rent; how a London block became embroiled in an EWS saga; the winners of the UK Housing Awards; plus all the latest news, analysis and comment

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