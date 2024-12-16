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December 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News16.12.24by Inside Housing

The December 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe December 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Homelessness special, including the launch of Inside Housing and Homeless Link’s Reset Homelessness campaign, the vulnerable people deemed ‘not priority need’ and the doctor-turned-campaigner for homeless children; interviews with new MTVH chief executive Mel Barrett, THFC boss Priya Nair and Welsh housing secretary Jayne Bryant; what it is like to be inspected by the regulator; the heat network bills crisis; plus CPD content, and all the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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