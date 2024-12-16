December 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The December 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
Homelessness special, including the launch of Inside Housing and Homeless Link’s Reset Homelessness campaign, the vulnerable people deemed ‘not priority need’ and the doctor-turned-campaigner for homeless children; interviews with new MTVH chief executive Mel Barrett, THFC boss Priya Nair and Welsh housing secretary Jayne Bryant; what it is like to be inspected by the regulator; the heat network bills crisis; plus CPD content, and all the latest news and comment
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