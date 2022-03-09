Deciding on a rent rise isn’t easy

“I fully appreciate rents have to rise and I am very grateful for the help and support I have received, which not only increased my income and reduced my outgoings, but also helped me secure adaptations, which has enabled me to remain living in my safe, comfortable and warm home.”

These are the words of someone who’s been a Leeds Federated resident for 23 years. While no one wants a rent increase, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the value of home and the huge importance of having somewhere we feel safe, warm and secure.

“Our residents are often on the lowest incomes and any increase will be one more financial pressure which potentially impacts the affordability of our rents”

We also know that, for many people, the cost-of-living crisis is causing great stress and concern about how they continue to pay their rent, heating and bills. Inflation is at its highest level for 30 years and the spectre of soaring energy prices looms.

Against this backdrop, housing association boards faced a horrible decision. Do we increase rents by 4.1% (consumer price index + 1%) in April, in line with the government’s rent-setting formula and our spending commitments to provide a safe, decent home?