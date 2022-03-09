Deciding on a rent rise isn’t easy

Under government rules, English housing associations can apply a 4.1% rent rise from April. But should they? Kim Brear explains how Leeds Federated made its decision
“I fully appreciate rents have to rise and I am very grateful for the help and support I have received, which not only increased my income and reduced my outgoings, but also helped me secure adaptations, which has enabled me to remain living in my safe, comfortable and warm home.”
These are the words of someone who’s been a Leeds Federated resident for 23 years. While no one wants a rent increase, if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the value of home and the huge importance of having somewhere we feel safe, warm and secure.
“Our residents are often on the lowest incomes and any increase will be one more financial pressure which potentially impacts the affordability of our rents”
We also know that, for many people, the cost-of-living crisis is causing great stress and concern about how they continue to pay their rent, heating and bills. Inflation is at its highest level for 30 years and the spectre of soaring energy prices looms.
Against this backdrop, housing association boards faced a horrible decision. Do we increase rents by 4.1% (consumer price index + 1%) in April, in line with the government’s rent-setting formula and our spending commitments to provide a safe, decent home?
Our residents are often on the lowest incomes and any increase will be one more financial pressure which potentially impacts the affordability of our rents. However, there are other factors to consider.
We have above-inflation increases to the costs of maintaining homes, and additional costs arising from our net zero carbon investment obligations. Taken together, at Leeds Federated these additional costs alone exceed the additional amount generated by a 4.1% increase.
“Our journey to net zero carbon will prioritise property improvements which reduce the fuel bills of our customers, starting with those whose fuel bills are likely to be highest”
The difference will need to be absorbed across the rest of the budget for the year. We also have a responsibility to potential future residents, to people in temporary accommodation or on housing waiting lists, to build new affordable homes.
As chair of Leeds Federated, I led our rent increase discussions, listening carefully to all views and perspectives, including those of our two resident board members.
We explored deferring part of the increase till next year, giving a lower increase this year. Unfortunately, the way rent increases are calculated means it is not possible to defer an increase and apply it retrospectively at some point in the future. Following a wider discussion, and taking into account all perspectives, we decided we will raise rents by 4.1%.
That discussion explored how we support anyone facing financial difficulty. This requires an organisation-wide approach of empathy, understanding and a commitment to help. This not only helps people sustain their tenancies, but gives them peace of mind.
Our relationship with our residents is critical and they trust us. Our financial inclusion team helps people maximise their income and minimise debts, as well as promoting access to products such as basic bank accounts. Many residents will have the cost of the increase covered through benefits, and we help people make sure they are claiming the right benefits. Our partnerships link residents to external help, for instance in managing bills.
On energy bills, we have a part to play. Yorkshire is a great place to live, but is not known for its mild weather. On the green agenda, our journey to net zero carbon will prioritise property improvements which reduce the fuel bills of our customers, starting with those whose fuel bills are likely to be highest.
I asked Matthew Walker, our chief executive who also chairs PlaceShapers, for insight from others. Members said that involved residents were usually in favour of the increase. A consistent part of their feedback was the need to have the right support in place to help residents manage not just any rent increase, but the wider cost-of-living crisis. We will be doing just that to ensure that our houses remain our residents’ homes.
Kim Brear, chair, Leeds Federated
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