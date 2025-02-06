Decision to demolish Grenfell Tower branded a ‘disgrace and unforgivable’ by group representing survivors

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A Grenfell Tower survivors’ group has criticised Angela Rayner after she informed them of her decision to demolish the building.
Following a meeting with the deputy prime minister and housing secretary yesterday, Grenfell United, a group of survivors and bereaved families, said that it “showed just how upset bereaved survivors are about not having their views heard or considered in this decision”.
The group said: “Ignoring the voices of the bereaved on the future of our loved ones’ gravesite is disgraceful and unforgivable.”
Ms Rayner first confirmed in December that there will be no “immediate changes” to the site and no alterations before the eighth anniversary of the tragedy in June.
Survivors and representatives of the family members of victims have previously criticised the years-long wait for a decision on the site in west London.
Ministers first announced a memorial commission in 2018 to decide “the most fitting and appropriate way to remember” the 72 people who died.
In response to the meeting yesterday, Grenfell United members said they had not been “meaningfully consulted” on the decision that has been reached regarding the tower.
The group added: “Angela Rayner could not give a reason for her decision to demolish the tower. She refused to confirm how many survivors and bereaved had been spoken to in the recent, short four-week consultation.
“But judging from the room alone – the vast majority of whom were bereaved – no one supported her decision. But she claims it was based on our views.”
A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG)spokesperson said: “The priority for the deputy prime minister is to meet with and write to the bereaved, survivors and the immediate community to let them know her decision on the future of the Grenfell Tower.
“This is a deeply personal matter for all those affected, and the deputy prime minister is committed to keeping their voice at the heart of this."
The independent Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has been speaking to survivors, bereaved families and the community since 2020 on how to best commemorate the tragedy.
The commission called on the government last year to fulfil its “moral duty” by funding and maintaining any new structure.
In August, several media outlets reported details of a government memo suggesting that the cost of preserving and maintaining the tower, as well as a memorial, was expected to be £340m.
The memorial is expected to include a garden, a monument and space for grieving. However, the commission previously said the “earliest point” building could start would be late 2026.
A design competition was launched in July last year to find a team to deliver a “bold, fitting and lasting memorial”.
The last update on the site said elements from the tower and site can be retained for use as part of the memorial, “if the community wishes”.
A safety update on the status of the 24-storey tower, which has been under wrapping since 2017, found that while it is currently stable, engineers say the underlying condition of the structure will worsen over time and it will not be possible to bring it back to use. The advice is still to “carefully take down” the tower.
MHCLG also said it was concerned about the negative impact that living in the shadow of the tower might have on the community.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories