Decision to demolish Grenfell Tower branded a ‘disgrace and unforgivable’ by group representing survivors

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG)spokesperson said: “The priority for the deputy prime minister is to meet with and write to the bereaved, survivors and the immediate community to let them know her decision on the future of the Grenfell Tower.

“This is a deeply personal matter for all those affected, and the deputy prime minister is committed to keeping their voice at the heart of this."

The independent Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has been speaking to survivors, bereaved families and the community since 2020 on how to best commemorate the tragedy.

The commission called on the government last year to fulfil its “moral duty” by funding and maintaining any new structure.

In August, several media outlets reported details of a government memo suggesting that the cost of preserving and maintaining the tower, as well as a memorial, was expected to be £340m.

The memorial is expected to include a garden, a monument and space for grieving. However, the commission previously said the “earliest point” building could start would be late 2026.

A design competition was launched in July last year to find a team to deliver a “bold, fitting and lasting memorial”.

The last update on the site said elements from the tower and site can be retained for use as part of the memorial, “if the community wishes”.

A safety update on the status of the 24-storey tower, which has been under wrapping since 2017, found that while it is currently stable, engineers say the underlying condition of the structure will worsen over time and it will not be possible to bring it back to use. The advice is still to “carefully take down” the tower.

MHCLG also said it was concerned about the negative impact that living in the shadow of the tower might have on the community.