Declining housing market threatens income from development sales, warns RSH

In its 11th annual Sector Risk Profile, the RSH warned of this reduced sales income, alongside high inflation, higher borrowing costs and difficulties in accessing skilled labour.

These headwinds continue to weaken the sector’s financial capacity and put pressure on providers’ business plans.

Against this challenging backdrop, the English regulator pointed out that the sector was making record investments in existing homes to meet quality and building safety commitments, as well as building much-needed new homes.

At the same time, landlords are also working towards longer-term net-zero targets by improving the energy efficiency of their homes.