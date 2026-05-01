Defence Housing Service must set out how it will widen eligibility as a priority, MPs say #UKhousing

These families can only move into subsidised homes when there is extra accommodation available – there is currently a shortage – despite making up more than a quarter of the armed forces.

The call comes two years after the government paused plans to change its entitlement policy so it covers people in long-term relationships or with shared parental responsibilities.

Members of the Armed Forces Bill 2026 Select Committee have recommended the Defence Housing Service set out a timeline for this to happen within six months of the bill passing into law.

While scrutinising the bill, MPs heard that families affected have spent two years “in limbo” due to a lack of clarity on when the allocations criteria will be updated.

An interim policy was due to be announced by the government this month, but at the time of writing it has not appeared.

MPs also cited evidence from the government’s Defence Housing Strategy review team in their report on the bill, published yesterday.

The team found there was “inadequate planning and capital investment” to support widening families’ entitlement to housing and proposed it be part of a wider renewal and development programme, though they noted it would take time to deliver.

MPs also urged the Defence Housing Service to provide more detail on a new ‘zonal’ approach to allocations within the first half-year of operation.

This change in approach was explored by the review team and aims to reduce the number of times families have to move, after some had to change schools and GPs because they were put into a new local authority area.

Other recommendations by the committee to the Defence Housing Service include moves to strengthen accountability for contractors, including penalties for poor performance and independent inspections.