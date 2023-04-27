In a lively discussion at the end of day one of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru’s annual conference, Tai 2023, there was much agreement among speakers and audience members on the need to improve conditions for frontline staff and to include them at all levels of decision-making.

For attendees of the two-day event at the Vale Resort in Hensol, the professionalisation of the sector’s workforce was high up the agenda and was a feature in many sessions.

One audience member pointed out the disparity in pay between housing officers and other areas of a landlord’s operations, such as development, finance and asset management.

She said: “Part of the reason for that was the other roles are professionally qualified, and implicit in that is that somehow they’re the housing officers are valued less.

“Whereas the conversation we’re having now is that we need housing officers to provide a good service to tenants. And while people might be motivated to enter the sector for the right reasons and make a difference, they won’t stay unless we value them in a way that pays their mortgage.”