You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Welsh landlords need to improve the pay and conditions of frontline housing officers in a way that recognises their importance and the value they bring to associations, delegates at an annual conference were told.
In a lively discussion at the end of day one of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru’s annual conference, Tai 2023, there was much agreement among speakers and audience members on the need to improve conditions for frontline staff and to include them at all levels of decision-making.
For attendees of the two-day event at the Vale Resort in Hensol, the professionalisation of the sector’s workforce was high up the agenda and was a feature in many sessions.
One audience member pointed out the disparity in pay between housing officers and other areas of a landlord’s operations, such as development, finance and asset management.
She said: “Part of the reason for that was the other roles are professionally qualified, and implicit in that is that somehow they’re the housing officers are valued less.
“Whereas the conversation we’re having now is that we need housing officers to provide a good service to tenants. And while people might be motivated to enter the sector for the right reasons and make a difference, they won’t stay unless we value them in a way that pays their mortgage.”
The discussion followed the publication of a new report by the CIH’s Housing Futures Cymru panel, which highlighted the dramatic impact of the cost of living crisis on frontline housing professionals.
Gareth Leech, chair of Housing Futures Cymru, introduced the findings, which showed there are substantial pressures on frontline housing staff, with 43% citing high workloads as the key pressure on service provision.
The financial implications of the cost of living crisis on tenants and service delivery was a specific issue for 30% of housing professionals, increasing demand for services and placing further pressure on frontline housing professionals’ workloads.
The spike in demand for services is also affecting housing professionals’ ability to obtain timely responses from other organisations when a tenant or resident needs specialist support, adding to concerns about service delivery.
In response to the issue of pay, Grant Prosser, head of development (East) at Pobl, said the survey had shown concern about the inconsistency of pay between housing association and regions in Wales.
Helen White, chief executive officer at Taff Housing, said the pressure frontline staff were under was so acute that her association offered staff clinical supervision to help mitigate stress and support them through the difficult cases they were dealing with.
Ms White added: “Over a three-month period in one of our homeless hostels, our housing offices were dealing with a suicide attempt, an incident of self-harm or an expression of suicidal ideation once every three days.”
In an earlier session, Matt Dicks, national director at CIH Cymru, told delegates that “there’s an opportunity for us to craft a Welsh way forward on this, incorporating that wider notion of what is to be a competent housing professional”.
He added: “Are we saying that qualifications are the panacea which will ensure we don’t experience events on the scale of Grenfell and Rochdale in Wales… of course not. But, the truth is, we do know that qualifications and wider continued professional development can improve practice.”
The Welsh government has yet to set out its own plans on this issue. In England, the government introduced an amendment to the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill at the end of February which will require managers and executives in the sector to obtain professional qualifications.
The government estimated that 25,000 managers and executives in social housing will require qualifications as a result of the law, with sources telling Inside Housing this week that a “substantial proportion” of staff at these levels do not currently hold the qualifications.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Wales round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories