Delivering 1.5 million homes will be ‘more difficult than we expected’, Pennycook says

Delivering the government’s target of 1.5 million homes this parliament will be more difficult than the Labour Party expected in opposition, the housing minister has admitted #UKhousing

“But on assuming office, we discovered that the situation was even more acute than we expected.”

“We knew that if we won the election we’d be grappling with a difficult inheritance in respect of housebuilding, as a result of the December 2023 changes to the National Planning Policy Framework, which exacerbated a fall in housing supply that had already been triggered by the present market downturn.

He said: “I should be clear at the outset, chair, delivering 1.5 million homes is going to be more difficult than we expected in opposition.

The committee was questioning Mr Pennycook on Wednesday on how the government is planning to hit its housing target.

Matthew Pennycook told the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee earlier today that the 1.5 million homes target is an “incredibly stretching target” but said he is “convinced it is deliverable” and “essential”.

He referred to the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast that total supply will drop below 200,000 this year, and that the number of homes delivered through the Affordable Homes Programme is now estimated to be between 110,000 and 130,000, down from the ambition of 180,000.

“So the fact that supply is so constrained at present makes achieving an increase of supply of [1.5 million] homes over the parliament even more challenging, but we are absolutely confident it can be achieved.

“It will require the full five years, it is vulnerable to things that are outside the government’s control. For example, economic shocks, if they were to arise of course that would have an impact, but we are, we believe, on course to achieve it.”

He said steps taken to deliver the target include “bold planning reform”, a renewed focus on accelerating the delivery of large consented sites across the country with the new homes accelerator, and establishing a new towns taskforce.

When pressed by MPs, Mr Pennycook refused to give a yearly target of homes. He said: “We deliberately didn’t pick an annual target because we knew that we were going to inherit a very constrained supply and in particular, what amounts to essentially a collapse in affordable housing supply.”

Mr Pennycook added that the trajectory is an “upward one” with “large amounts of housing delivery in the later years of the parliament”.

“That’s why it’s important to bear in mind that it’s a whole-parliament target of 1.5 rather than an annual target of 300,000 a year. We’re in a trough and we’ve got to pull ourselves out of that trough – that will take time.”