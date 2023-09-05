Delivery partner selected for two schemes to provide more than 1,500 homes

The house builder, operating through its subsidiary Countryside Partnerships, was chosen as the development partner by Milton Keynes Council to deliver 930 homes in Tickford Fields, Newport Pagnell.

The scheme, which has a value of around £275m, will include 50% affordable housing, split between affordable rent, shared ownership and social rent tenures.

Community facilities to be delivered include a commercial centre, primary school and public open spaces, including playing fields, sports pitches and a well-being centre.