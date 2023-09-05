Delivery partner selected for two schemes to provide more than 1,500 homes

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Major house builder Vistry Group has been selected to deliver more than 1,500 new homes across two development sites.
The house builder, operating through its subsidiary Countryside Partnerships, was chosen as the development partner by Milton Keynes Council to deliver 930 homes in Tickford Fields, Newport Pagnell.
The scheme, which has a value of around £275m, will include 50% affordable housing, split between affordable rent, shared ownership and social rent tenures.
Community facilities to be delivered include a commercial centre, primary school and public open spaces, including playing fields, sports pitches and a well-being centre.
In London, Countryside Partnerships has also secured a pre-construction service agreement in Southall.
Network Homes has awarded Countryside the design and enabling works for 575 homes, with the main works of the development amounting to a potential value of around £145m.
This scheme will include four buildings ranging in height from 15 to 23 storeys and will provide 174 affordable homes.
The remaining 401 homes will be offered under build-to-rent tenures, funded, owned and operated by Grainger.
Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry Group, said: “Our unique and leading partnerships model enables us to work with our partners on delivering much-needed homes across the UK.
“Our selection for these two major developments reflects our expertise and commitment to provide quality homes and lasting communities.”
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