London Assembly members have accused the mayor’s team of failing to deliver affordable housing, Gypsy and Traveller sites and accessible homes #UKhousing

Delivery targets, lack of Gypsy and Traveller sites, and accessibility concerns raised at GLA meeting #UKhousing

The London Gypsies and Travellers (LGT) charity has said there are “errors” in the mayor’s plan which have led to a big undercount of the number of new Traveller pitches needed in the capital.

For Traveller sites, City Hall promised hundreds, but delivered only 10 new pitches in 15 years, despite its own estimates that up to 708 were needed for London’s 30,000-strong Gypsy and Traveller community.

These latest figures from the GLA showed that just 347 new affordable homes have been started in the capital since April.

More than 12,000 planned homes have not been started. The figure is up from the total of 876 grant-funded affordable homes that Inside Housing reported in August were completed during the first quarter of 2025-26.

It was revealed that just 979 homes have been completed under London mayor Sadiq Khan’s 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) – 5.5% of the revised 17,800 target.

The concerns were raised at meeting of the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) housing committee on Wednesday.

Researchers from LGT pointed out that a previous GLA plan from 2008 for new Traveller pitches in London established a need for 1,626 pitches in London and that the highest figure proposed by the plan for 2025, which is currently in its draft form, has been reduced to about half that.

For disabled Londoners, nearly a third rely on social housing, but just 3% of homes approved last year were built to accessibility standards and only 1% were wheelchair-accessible, according to charity Inclusion London’s report in February.

Tom Copley, deputy London mayor for housing and residential development, admitted there was “no way to sugarcoat” that the numbers of Traveller pitches and accessible housing have “fallen short”, but pointed to central and local government delays, as well as shocks to the housing market.

Labour London assembly member Sem Moema said funding should be tied to the delivery of Gypsy and Traveller pitches, and accused City Hall of decades of broken promises.

“Unless targets are enforced, the message is that Travellers are Londoners in name only,” she said.

Mr Copley defended the methodology of the Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Needs Assessment, despite campaigners warning it underestimates need and locks families into unsuitable housing.

Green assembly member Zoë Garbett also challenged whether the £11.7bn grant for 2026-36 would stretch to provide enough wheelchair-accessible homes.

She said: “If new homes aren’t accessible, thousands of Londoners are excluded from the start. What matters now is delivery.”

Metrics used to assess affordability in London were also put under the microscope, including London Living Rent (LLR) and the key worker rent pilot.

Forty per cent of new homes are earmarked for intermediate housing, but Ms Garbett warned the model was “neither one thing nor another” and risked discouraging investment. The list of eligible key workers varies by borough, creating a “postcode lottery”.

Ms Moema said the £26,000 minimum income threshold excluded many new nurses and paramedics.

Having recently visited the London Ambulance Service, she said: “We heard of people sleeping in hospital car parks because they can’t afford to live in London.”