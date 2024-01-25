Research by real estate services firm Savills has found that residential development land values fell nationally by 0.8% on greenfield sites and 1.3% on urban sites in the three months to 31 December.

The declines took annual falls to -6.5% and -8.4% respectively.

At the same time, and compared to the previous peak in the land market in the third quarter of 2022, greenfield and urban land values have fallen by -8.7% and -9.9%.

The competition for land comes at a time when house builders and landlords are reporting a scaling back of their development plans due to competing financial pressures.