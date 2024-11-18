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A new impact report from a national charity has revealed a 33% increase in LGBTQ+ people seeking out its support and services.
Stonewall Housing said it has provided support for 3,202 LGBTQ+ people who were homeless or at risk of homelessness between April 2023 and March 2024 – up from 2,405 in the previous year.
The biggest driver of homelessness was LGBTQ+ discrimination and familial rejection, with many individuals forced out of their family homes due to prejudice.
Another key finding was the high frequency of abuse, which was present in 27% of cases.
Stonewall Housing provides specialist housing advice, advocacy and support tailored to LGBTQ+ people.
The charity believes registered providers lack the necessary training and understanding to provide supportive environments for their community.
John Stubbs, director of services at the charity, explained that the cost of living crisis has placed individuals at “even greater risk”, with many LGBTQ+ people forced to choose between homelessness or remaining in unsafe environments.
In 2024, Stonewall Housing saw the highest levels of referrals in its 41-year history. With an estimated 64,000 LGBTQ+ people at risk of homelessness across the UK, demand for services far exceeds the charity’s available resources.
In response to the report, a Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “This government has inherited devastating levels of homelessness, and we are taking action to get back on track to end all forms of homelessness, including LGBTQ+ homelessness, for good.
“As announced in the Budget, we are providing an additional £233m of funding to help prevent homelessness and rough sleeping – taking total spending on reducing homelessness to nearly £1bn in 2025-26.”
Last month, the government promised to finally scrap no-fault evictions as part of its Renters’ Rights Bill.
Since then, the Law Society of England and Wales has called for immediate investment in the justice system after the latest government figures revealed an annual rise in no-fault evictions by bailiffs.
Alistair Smyth, director of research and policy at the National Housing Federation, said: “This report highlights the growing need to support LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness, the unique challenges they face, and why it is so important for the social housing sector to provide services that reflect this.
“Housing associations are committed to ensuring that their services and policies are inclusive, and that they provide a safe and supportive environment for all individuals.
“Housing associations across the country have signed up to the LGBTQ+ Housing Pledge, as part of their commitment to LGBTQ+ resident equality and support. In addition, providers of homelessness services have specific training for staff to be able to support LGBTQ+ people, recognising that familial rejection is a key driver of homelessness.
“Housing associations also have policies and training for staff and contractors around domestic abuse, to increase awareness around different types of abuse and ensure suspected instances are reported.”
The increase in demand for LGBTQ+ homelessness services comes as an inquiry session into rough sleeping resulted in The Big Issue’s co-founder Lord Bird walking out after telling MPs he did not want to become part of a funding “farce”.
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