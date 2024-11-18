Another key finding was the high frequency of abuse, which was present in 27% of cases.

The biggest driver of homelessness was LGBTQ+ discrimination and familial rejection, with many individuals forced out of their family homes due to prejudice.

Stonewall Housing said it has provided support for 3,202 LGBTQ+ people who were homeless or at risk of homelessness between April 2023 and March 2024 – up from 2,405 in the previous year.

Stonewall Housing provides specialist housing advice, advocacy and support tailored to LGBTQ+ people.

The charity believes registered providers lack the necessary training and understanding to provide supportive environments for their community.

John Stubbs, director of services at the charity, explained that the cost of living crisis has placed individuals at “even greater risk”, with many LGBTQ+ people forced to choose between homelessness or remaining in unsafe environments.

In 2024, Stonewall Housing saw the highest levels of referrals in its 41-year history. With an estimated 64,000 LGBTQ+ people at risk of homelessness across the UK, demand for services far exceeds the charity’s available resources.

In response to the report, a Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “This government has inherited devastating levels of homelessness, and we are taking action to get back on track to end all forms of homelessness, including LGBTQ+ homelessness, for good.

“As announced in the Budget, we are providing an additional £233m of funding to help prevent homelessness and rough sleeping – taking total spending on reducing homelessness to nearly £1bn in 2025-26.”