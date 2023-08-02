The WRU has proposed a retrofit of the towers that involves knocking through walls of the smaller flats to turn them into family homes. “These buildings will last forever if they’re looked after,” says Pam Yule from WRU. “They’re really strong.”

In 2021 Wheatley commissioned a study from engineers AJ Balfour which concluded that cutting through the walls would “compromis[e] the structural integrity and stability” of the blocks.

Kate Macintosh, a retired architect supporting the campaigners, points to another Glasgow regeneration project, Queens Cross, as an example of how things could be done differently.

“There are three slab blocks, which they were proposing to demolish. But they carried out a genuine consultation with the residents and the overwhelming majority valued staying there,” she says.

Queens Cross Housing Association reversed track and reclad the blocks without decanting any of the residents. The result was an 80% reduction in carbon emissions, according to the architects who carried out the work. “The same could be achieved [at Wyndford],” says Ms Macintosh.

As part of the campaigners’ analysis, Mr Lewes calculated that the Wyndford towers represent at least 47,000 tonnes of embodied carbon.

He accepts that this is “a fairly rough calculation”, given the lack of information about how carbon-intensive construction was in the 1960s. But he says it is based on a figure from LETI, which is “an industry-recognised body”.

Dr Atkins wrote in a letter responding to Mr Lewes’ analysis: “The emissions associated with the original construction of the Wyndford flats have already happened. They cannot be retrieved and given the materials used in construction, they are not ‘embodied’ in the sense that they will be released through demolition.”

Many experts agree. A paper published by University College London about the impact of demolition explains that, as Dr Atkins suggests, most additional embodied carbon comes from building the replacement. However, it points out that energy is still used to demolish a building, then remove, process and dispose of the waste, while CO2 may also be released through associated chemical processes.

“There are three slab blocks, which they were proposing to demolish. But they carried out a genuine consultation with the residents and the overwhelming majority valued staying there”

Dr Atkins added that both the Wheatley proposal and the campaigners’ retrofit proposal would require the flats to be “decanted, stripped back to their structural elements, altered, and then refitted with new services, fittings and fixtures”. He said that consequently, the “historic CO2e emissions associated with the original fit-out are therefore accepted by both schemes as having been exhausted”.

“We don’t say that [Wheatley’s regeneration plan] is a million times worse,” says Mr Lewes. Retrofitting these towers will also emit carbon. Nevertheless, “there is more carbon emitted in demolition and new build,” he says.

For Mr Jestico, “it’s not just about the lowest carbon solution”. He says there are other questions that must be considered. “Are there other uses being brought into the scheme? Is it giving something more in terms of social value? Is it giving more in terms of placemaking, public realm, landscaping, biodiversity?”

There is also the question of cost. Some believe the cost of bringing older buildings up to standard can be prohibitive, making demolition a more cost-effective route. Mr Lewes thinks this is short-sighted.

“If you look at whole-life cost,” he says, “retain and retrofit over 60 to 120 years completely wins over a cycle of demolish and rebuild every 50 to 60 years.”

This, however, poses a significant challenge to the housing associations. It implies a complete rethink of their business model, the timescales on which they operate and the way they view regeneration projects. Can it be done?

“We do need paradigm change,” says Mr Lewes. “And the social housing providers have the abilities and have position to actually be a motor, to turn the paradigm across the sector.”