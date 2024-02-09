Demolition and sale of social homes outstripped completion by nearly three times in 2022-23

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The number of social homes that were sold or demolished has risen to more than 27,000 in 2022-23, according to the latest government data.
On this headline figure, 3,224 social housing dwellings were demolished, an increase of 11% compared with 2021-22.
Over the same period, 24,392 social homes were sold off in England, similar to 2021-22, but an increase of 42% compared with 2020-21.
This means there were nearly three times more social homes sold or demolished last year than were built, as just 9,561 were completed.
Of the 24,392 sales, 11,503 (47%) were local authority-owned and 12,889 (53%) were owned by private registered providers (PRP).
The majority of sales were completed through the Right to Buy (RTB) for local authority housing and preserved/voluntary Right to Buy of PRP-owned housing. These schemes accounted for 58% of sales in 2022-23 and accounted for 90% of all recorded sales since April 1980.
The figures are likely to spark previous calls for RTB reform. In September, the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) urged the government to suspend the RTB until replacement homes catch up with those lost, as part of a 10-point plan for “more and better homes”.
A report on the plan, which included proposals for more investment in social homes, a reduction in homelessness and use of temporary accommodation and improving the planning process to speed up the building of new homes, said the Thatcherite policy in “undermining” housing supply.
Since the RTB scheme was first launched under then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, 1.9 million homes have been sold to tenants through the policy. Previous research by the CIH found that 40% of the homes sold are now rented out privately.
The next largest contributor to total sales are the 100% stair-cased sales of shared ownership properties. These accounted for 23% of total sales in 2022-23 and accounted for 12% of all sales since 2001-02.
Additionally, the increase in demolition comes as the London Assembly published a report on Thursday that called for the demolition of housing estates should be discouraged and builders should be incentivised to retrofit as part of measures to cut carbon emissions.
Writing in a new 33-page report, Sakina Sheikh, chair of the planning and regeneration committee at the London Assembly, said “urgent action” is needed to tackle both the climate change and housing crises.
The issue of housing estate demolition has proved controversial, with a reported 161 sites in London bulldozed in the past 25 years.
Ms Sheikh wrote: “A trend towards discouraging demolition could positively impact how we manage the quality of our historic housing estates going forward."
Of the 3,224 demolitions reported today, 1,917 (59%) were of local authority stock and 1,307 (41%) were of PRP stock. These demolitions represent 0.12% and 0.05% of the stock of councils and PRPs respectively, as of 31 March 2023.
The latest government figures demonstrate why Inside Housing is calling for the next government to commit to building 90,000 social rented homes a year over the next decade in England.
This Build Social campaign has the support of dozens of organisations from across the sector.
The government has been contacted for a response to the latest figures.
For all political parties to commit to funding a substantial programme of homes for social rent in their manifestos at the next general election. This includes:
● 90,000 social rented homes a year over the next decade in England.
● 7,700 social rented homes a year in Scotland.
● 4,000 social rented homes a year in Wales.
Inside Housing commits to:
● Work to amplify the voices of people who need social housing, including families living in temporary housing and overcrowded conditions.
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