Demolition and sale of social homes outstripped completion by nearly three times in 2022-23

On this headline figure, 3,224 social housing dwellings were demolished, an increase of 11% compared with 2021-22.

Over the same period, 24,392 social homes were sold off in England, similar to 2021-22, but an increase of 42% compared with 2020-21.

This means there were nearly three times more social homes sold or demolished last year than were built, as just 9,561 were completed.

Of the 24,392 sales, 11,503 (47%) were local authority-owned and 12,889 (53%) were owned by private registered providers (PRP).

The majority of sales were completed through the Right to Buy (RTB) for local authority housing and preserved/voluntary Right to Buy of PRP-owned housing. These schemes accounted for 58% of sales in 2022-23 and accounted for 90% of all recorded sales since April 1980.