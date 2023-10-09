Demolition of Glasgow social housing towers paused after campaigners win judicial review

In July, Wheatley Group was told it could proceed with the demolition of the 1960s Wyndford Estate’s four tallest tower blocks, comprising 600 bedrooms, and replace them with a similar number of bedrooms spread across 300 new low-rise buildings – 255 of which will be for social rent.

But last month, after a judicial review pursued by campaigners and architects, Glasgow City Council admitted it did not provide “adequate reasons” over its decision not to have an environmental impact assessment before it approved the demolition.

A fresh screening opinion will now be formed by another officer in the council’s planning team to decide if an impact assessment is required.