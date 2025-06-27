Demonstrating the value of nature to developers is the industry’s biggest challenge

Kunle Barker, co-founder of Natural Places, made the comments when asked about how to demonstrate the economic benefits of biodiversity to developers at the annual event in Manchester.

He said that integrating nature into the built environment brings economic value to development because it makes it easier to gain investment.

"What we’re trying to do is make sure that they understand the benefits and power of nature," Mr Barker said.

"The task is difficult because it’s relatively easy to speed up building, to build in new places, to figure out new technologies to build our homes - but what’s more difficult is to change our mind, change the way we think about nature, and that is the challenge at hand and that’s why it’s going to be very tough."