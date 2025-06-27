ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Demonstrating the value of nature to developers is the industry’s biggest challenge

News27.06.25by Zainab Hussain

Demonstrating the value of nature to developers is the industry’s biggest challenge, according to a panel at the Housing 2025 conference.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
L-R: James Glass of NHG Places; Dr Delia Garratt of Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust; Kunle Barker of Natural Places; Oliver Harmar of Natural England; Alan Stenson of Neutral Carbon Zon
L-R: James Glass of NHG Places; Dr Delia Garratt of Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust; Kunle Barker of Natural Places; Oliver Harmar of Natural England; Alan Stenson of Neutral Carbon Zone (picture: Zainab Hussain)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHDemonstrating the value of nature to developers is the industry’s biggest challenge, according to a panel at the Housing 2025 conference #UKhousing

Kunle Barker, co-founder of Natural Places, made the comments when asked about how to demonstrate the economic benefits of biodiversity to developers at the annual event in Manchester.

He said that integrating nature into the built environment brings economic value to development because it makes it easier to gain investment.

"What we’re trying to do is make sure that they understand the benefits and power of nature," Mr Barker said.

"The task is difficult because it’s relatively easy to speed up building, to build in new places, to figure out new technologies to build our homes - but what’s more difficult is to change our mind, change the way we think about nature, and that is the challenge at hand and that’s why it’s going to be very tough."

Read more

Government insists Planning and Infrastructure Bill is ‘win-win for the economy and nature’Government insists Planning and Infrastructure Bill is ‘win-win for the economy and nature’
How do we balance nature with housing delivery?How do we balance nature with housing delivery?

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill would grant new powers for Natural England to produce environmental development plans (EDPs), which would allow the advisory body to plan how to minimise or compensate for a specified environmental impact for a development. 

Developers would pay for compensation measures by paying into a Nature Restoration Fund.

Also on the panel, Oliver Harmar, chief officer of strategy at Natural England said that finding ways to give greater case certainty to developers and getting wins for nature at the same time is not easy to form, but he “firmly believes” it’s possible.

He said a challenge is being able to “collectively describe the multiple benefits” of nature, including the wellbeing, the social and health benefits.

The nature crisis, climate crisis, health crisis and crisis around the number of homes and infrastructure needed should be tackled together, Mr Harmar added.

They were joined by Dr Delia Garratt, chief executive at Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust, Alan Stenson, chief executive at Neutral Carbon Zone and James Glass, director at NHG Places, who chaired the panel.

Mr Stenson said that incorporating biodiversity and green infrastructure into housing developments “cannot be an afterthought” and must be a “strategic advantage”.

Nature is an infrastructure, which affects how buildings perform, how people live and how areas evolve, he added.

In Birmingham and Black Country, Dr Garratt said that it was “dealing with a heavily fragmented, urbanised, industrialised region”.

This was causing a “huge disconnection” between people and nature, with the highest levels of disadvantage in the country.

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Government agency/department/organisationHousing Association/RPRegulation and GovernancesustainabilityWest Midlands
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories