Deptford fire: 120 firefighters sent to tackle roof fire in housing block

More than 120 firefighters were sent to tackle a roof fire on a residential block in Deptford in London, which burned for several hours #UKhousing

When the fire broke out, 13 people were evacuated from the building, but no injuries were reported. However, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed that the blaze had completely destroyed the building’s roof.

A total of 20 fire engines were also sent to tackle the blaze at the block on Creekside Road, which started yesterday afternoon and continued throughout the night.

One resident of a block nearby noticed the fire had started just after 1pm yesterday, but flames were still going at midnight. The LFB confirmed that the fire had been fully extinguished at 00:51.

The resident added that there was a “huge amount of smoke, which was very unpleasant”.

Group commander Richard Tapp, who was at the scene, said: “This was an intense fire located in the roof of the building and fire crews worked hard in challenging conditions.