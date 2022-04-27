Deregistered housing association reaches settlement with managing agent after legal action

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A deregistered housing association has reached an out of court settlement with a former managing agent which attempted to sue it for more than £1m in unpaid rents, Inside Housing can reveal.
In a joint statement given to Inside Housing by Prospect Housing, the former exempt accommodation provider, and Midland Living, one of its managing agents, the two organisations confirmed that they had reached a settlement that would put a stop to legal proceedings.
The two parties added that the settlement would limit the impact on Midland Living tenants and was in the best interests of residents and the public purse.
Midland Living had submitted a High Court case last year in an attempt to recoup £1.25m in unpaid rents, utilities and service fees it said Prospect owed it for a number of rooms under its management.
Prospect was a Birmingham-based exempt accommodation provider that used to provide nearly 2,000 bed spaces to tenants across the West Midlands.
The exempt provider model in Birmingham often involves registered providers working with managing agents that supply the accommodation and support services after entering into short-term lease arrangements. The housing associations are usually paid a management fee during this process.
Prospect had this type of relationship with Midland Living for a number of homes during 2020. The managing agent claimed that it hadn’t been paid the correct amount for a number of these homes, and this was the key reason for it launching legal action.
In court papers from September last year, Midland Living alleged that Prospect had breached a number of management, lease and rental agreements it had entered into in February 2019 by failing to pay rent, utilities and services for housing management due to Midland Living over an eight-month period.
In the papers, Prospect admitted that it had entered these leases and management agreements with Midland. However, it submitted that if it did owe Midland Living money, then on Midland’s best case it would be a far lower sum.
His Honour Judge Worster described Midland Living’s original case as a “mess”, but said that while there were shortcomings in the presentation, he was “concerned that there might be something in it” and gave Midland Living the opportunity to replead its case.
Following this, Midland Living said it had prepared a completely amended claim, which was served to Prospect’s solicitors.
It has now been confirmed that action will not be progressed any further, with a settlement agreed between the parties.
In a joint statement, the two parties said: “We are pleased that this issue has been resolved.
“Continuing the legal process, with its linked costs, was not felt by either party to be in the best interests of residents or the public purse.
“This settlement, made without prejudice, has been agreed with a view to limit any impact on occupants within Midland Living homes.
“There is a shared expectation that the settlement will enable Midland Living to continue to deliver on its responsibility to provide high-quality, comfortable accommodation and support.”
The details of the amount agreed as part of the settlement were not disclosed to Inside Housing.
Prospect was previously one of the largest providers in Birmingham, managing 1,700 properties across the city.
However, after a management overhaul, the decision was taken that the association would be closed down under a “solvent closure”. The business stated that “it would be unable to provide the standard of accommodation and support we and the regulator expect, whilst being financially viable and compliant in the long term”.
In January, the Regulator of Social Housing confirmed that Prospect had been deregistered as a housing association.
The organisation said at the time that it would officially dissolve in the spring. It has yet to complete the process, but the provider said it is “nearing full closure”.
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