Deregistered housing association reaches settlement with managing agent after legal action

In the papers, Prospect admitted that it had entered these leases and management agreements with Midland. However, it submitted that if it did owe Midland Living money, then on Midland’s best case it would be a far lower sum.

His Honour Judge Worster described Midland Living’s original case as a “mess”, but said that while there were shortcomings in the presentation, he was “concerned that there might be something in it” and gave Midland Living the opportunity to replead its case.

Following this, Midland Living said it had prepared a completely amended claim, which was served to Prospect’s solicitors.

It has now been confirmed that action will not be progressed any further, with a settlement agreed between the parties.

In a joint statement, the two parties said: “We are pleased that this issue has been resolved.

“Continuing the legal process, with its linked costs, was not felt by either party to be in the best interests of residents or the public purse.

“This settlement, made without prejudice, has been agreed with a view to limit any impact on occupants within Midland Living homes.

“There is a shared expectation that the settlement will enable Midland Living to continue to deliver on its responsibility to provide high-quality, comfortable accommodation and support.”

The details of the amount agreed as part of the settlement were not disclosed to Inside Housing.

Prospect was previously one of the largest providers in Birmingham, managing 1,700 properties across the city.