Designing diversity, inclusion, belonging and equity into housing association offices

Equity matters

Levelling the playing field requires a shift in mindset from equality; providing equal resources, support and opportunities to equity; making things fair and providing resources and support proportionate to people’s circumstances.

To take one example, an equality approach is to provide height adjustable seating for everyone. An equity approach would ensure that those with certain healthy conditions and mobility issues have specialist individualised seating.

“As more housing associations use their work environments as shared community resources and engage with the diverse residents they serve, it becomes even more important to ensure they reflect those communities”

In design terms, this means responding to individuals’ frustrations, needs and experiences – a process that must start with sometimes difficult conversations about where housing associations are lacking and what they want to achieve. How committed are they to diversity, inclusion, belonging and equity? How can it become a sustainable organisational value? Is existing workplace culture inclusive? How do individuals in the workforce identify themselves?

The most inclusive environments use these insights to inform workplace design and understand that people’s belonging can be influenced by how they identify (age, gender, orientation, status, life experience, beliefs etc) and feel (stressed, respected, marginalised), as well as the tasks they’re working on and who they’re with.

Changing workplace design

You can use space to recognise and reflect different identities and at the same time create unity, understanding and respect.

The wellness room is a valuable component. For housing associations that already have these, past experience saw these spaces underused, often due to poor location, unwelcoming aesthetics and a ‘school sick room’ perception.

However, when they’re discretely located, easy to access, welcoming and supported by a culture that empowers people to use them, they are hugely valuable. As an example, neurodivergent people often find the daily commute stressful, so providing a space to recover before starting work is extremely important.

A multi-faith room may not seem like a priority for some, but the essence of diversity and inclusivity is ensuring that everyone feels valued and can use the workspace to be effective. Providing a dedicated multi-faith room ensures that all religious groups, whether within the housing association’s workforce, the community or the future talent pool, know they are valued and welcome.

Parents’ rooms, offering safe and comfortable places for a visiting resident to comfort and change a baby, or for an employee to express and store milk, offer value in a similar way.

Small daily hassles can be as stressful over time as big life events such as moving house, so designing these out of a workspace for all staff helps with inclusivity. Lowered work surfaces make it easier for everyone to make a cup of tea, which could be otherwise be challenging for those with limited mobility. An open recess for wheelchair users, ample space to manoeuvre and hot water taps rather than kettles could also make a difference. Small, inexpensive changes can deliver huge benefits.

As more housing associations use their work environments as shared community resources and engage with the diverse residents they serve, it becomes even more important to ensure they reflect those communities. Showing they are welcomed, understood and valued through inclusive design, helps to set the foundations for healthy resident and community relationships – which in turn will benefit staff and service delivery.

To attract and retain a diverse, happy and healthy workforce, we must move beyond catering for the dominant culture only. With the social and economic value of diversity, inclusion, belonging and equity so widely acknowledged, housing associations must make sure their promises and commitments are demonstrable – starting with workplace design.

Becky Turner, workplace psychologist, Claremont