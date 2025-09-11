Designing for difference, not for numbers

Adding variety in ways of living through a mixed-tenure approach can create stronger new communities, writes Mark Wilkinson at consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton #UKhousing

Among these, mixed-tenure housing deserves a closer look. Often viewed through the lens of planning compliance or affordability quotas, it actually plays a far more central role in shaping how new communities develop and grow.

While the principle of delivering large-scale, masterplanned communities is well understood, the mechanisms that support their long-term success are still evolving.

New towns are firmly back on the building agenda – not as a new concept, but as a familiar model being revisited and updated for the 21st century in response to long-term housing pressures in the UK.

Done well, it can encourage social stability, promote community cohesion and make new places more resilient over time. Just as importantly, it creates a structure through which a broad spectrum of affordable housing can be delivered and sustained at scale and pace.

Northstowe, a new town taking shape near Cambridge, offers some early insight into how this can work in practice – and what other large-scale developments might learn from it.

While the town is only around 15% of the way through its three-phase development, it is already home to a pioneering community offering homes for private sale, private rent, shared ownership, affordable rent and via the bespoke Northstowe discount market sale scheme. In phases two and three, Homes England is overseeing the delivery of homes people want, with affordable housing at or exceeding 40%.

In a location close to Cambridge, one of England’s more expensive housing markets, this initiative provides buyers with a lower entry point into homeownership, creating a more accessible and inclusive route onto the property ladder. All residents benefit from access to the Cambridge job market, accessible via the Cambridgeshire guided busway and the improved A14.

“By providing more affordable rented and ownership options in high-demand areas, new towns can support local and regional affordability targets in a way smaller schemes often can’t”

This ethos extends across the development, which includes housing types and tenures that cater to a range of households, from first-time buyers to growing families and older residents downsizing. By providing more affordable rented and ownership options in high-demand areas, new towns can support local and regional affordability targets in a way smaller schemes often can’t.

It’s a model that recognises people’s housing journeys are rarely linear; that places are more sustainable when residents can move within them rather than out of them; and that intergenerational neighbourhoods can contribute to community well-being.