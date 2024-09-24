DESNZ announces new council retrofit scheme and Wave 3 of rebranded SHDF

The third wave of the SHDF and a new local authority retrofit scheme will be opening for applications shortly, the government has announced #UKhousing

However, according to government guidance, “if the scheme is oversubscribed, this may not be the amount of funding requested”.

In a change to the bidding process from earlier waves of the SHDF, all applications that meet the minimum requirements of the new scheme will be awarded funding.

Both schemes, respectively renamed Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund and Warm Homes: Local Grant, will provide funding to registered providers and councils to tackle fuel poverty and improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said government intervention is “now well overdue to transform living standards and deliver the safety and security of warmer, cheaper homes that are free from damp and mould”.

The Social Housing Fund will open on 30 September 2024, while an expression of interest window is expected to open in October for the Local Grant.

DESNZ also confirmed it will consult on proposals for private and social rented homes to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or equivalent by 2030.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, under-secretary of state at DESNZ confirmed the plans in response to a question in parliament last month.

Currently, privately rented properties must have an EPC rating of E or higher, while social homes have no minimum standard.

In September last year, then-prime minister Rishi Sunak scrapped plans for new private rental properties to have at least an EPC rating of C by 2025, and all private properties by 2028, saying “we will never force any household to do it”.

Energy security and net zero secretary Ed Miliband told the Labour Party Conference on Monday: “We all know that the poorest people in our country often live in cold, draughty homes. Many rent from private landlords, below decent standards.