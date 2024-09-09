DESNZ minister promises to prioritise social homes as part of £6.6bn retrofit plan

Ms Fahnbulleh was speaking during the inaugural Housing Community Summit in Liverpool, a joint event by the Chartered Institute of Housing and the National Housing Federation, today.

Sir Keir Starmer’s general election manifesto pledged to invest an extra £6.6bn over the next parliament to retrofit five million homes of all tenures, doubling the previous planned government investment.

Ms Fahnbulleh, minister for energy consumers in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), said: “There is an absolute imperative for us to prioritise the upgrade of social and council homes so that households that are feeling the squeeze the most harshly benefit from our warm homes plan early.