Despite pressures elsewhere, social landlords must have a policy for dealing with noise nuisance

Noise nuisance is too often overlooked because of other pressures, and is mishandled when it does arise. Our recommendations are practical and cost-effective and must be considered, writes Richard Blakeway #UKhousing

Crucially, there can be a fundamental unfairness in the sector’s approach: most noise reports concern household noise rather than anti-social behaviour (ASB), yet most landlords handle it under their ASB policy. So, things like movement, intermittent music or the washing machine running at night (more common given the energy crisis) may be viewed through the lens of ASB.

Our latest Spotlight report examines the issues based on hundreds of complaints and insights of nearly 400 landlords and residents. Despite the economic pressures, it sets out why strengthening the sector’s response to noise nuisance is essential.

Its impact is both human and financial, affecting residents’ mental health and costing landlords in protracted, multi-agency interventions.

Noise is a major cause of complaints but, unlike repairs, is debated less despite its complexities.

The challenging economic outlook risks pushing to the margins some thorny issues that have caused detriment to residents for years. Noise nuisance is one of those issues.

It is unfair to both the complainant and the complained-about for the noise to be treated as something it is not, and it is harder for the landlord to make consistent and reasonable decisions if it does not have the right framework for all types of noise reports.

Further, this approach entrenches disputes and mismanages expectations.

The unintentional offence caused by describing the noise as ‘low level’ because it is seen through the prism of ASB – when it is causing distress to the resident – could be avoided, as would residents completing countless diary sheets to no avail.

It is time for landlords to develop a strategy for handling non-statutory noise seriously, sensitively and proportionately. That our maladministration rate is 62% when the noise is non-statutory underscores this need.

“The treatment of noise in the Decent Homes Standard is also limited and not reflective of modern living”

And while the noise experienced could be that of any tenure, the presence of a professional landlord is different and there is an opportunity for a more holistic approach than exists elsewhere.

Before we come to how to fix this, it’s worth reflecting on why landlords ended up here, and how it’s largely a reflection of successive legislation focused on ASB rather than their own experience through the complaints they handle.

The treatment of noise in the Decent Homes Standard is also limited and not reflective of modern living. The ongoing review of the standard could address this gap.

This may also be the place to consider sound insulation, which is challenging given the age and type of some social housing. That said, landlords are looking at their homes differently because of carbon reduction and this may present opportunities as part of any retrofit.