However, Justin Cartwright, national director at the Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Ireland, said that slashing the DfC’s capital budget to such a degree is a “devastating blow”.

Finance minister Caoimhe Archibald said: “Since devolution was restored, we have been really clear this was always going to be a difficult budget.”

The budget, approved by the executive, allocated the DfC £133m in capital funding for 2024-25, down from £216m last year. The capital budget for the department, which is responsible for housing, funds the Social Housing Development Programme.

He said: “While we understand the spending environment is tough, this is a disproportionate cut compared with other departments.

“Last year, 72% of this capital budget went towards social housing development.

“Maintaining that allocation from a significantly reduced Budget could translate to around 900 new social homes started – a far cry from the 1,500 targeted last year, and a fraction of the 2,200 our housing crisis demands.

“This is not fiscal responsibility, it is short-changing people who desperately need safe, affordable housing.”

The Budget allocations come after comments from communities minister Gordon Lyons on several occasions about the importance of building new social homes and about the need to be “radical” when it comes to housing.

The Department for Infrastructure received nearly 40% of the total capital allocations, while the Department of Health received 20%. The DfC was allocated 6% of the capital budget, compared to 10% last year.

Ms Archibald said: “The draft budget allocates £2.1bn of capital funding. While this isn’t sufficient to meet all the demands, it will provide investment in our hospitals, school estate, roads and transport network, as well as social housing.”