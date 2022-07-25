Developer and G15 landlord get green light for 200-home scheme

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A G15 housing association and its developer partner have secured a planning green light for a new 200-home scheme in east London.
A partnership between One Housing and Mount Anvil was granted planning permission by Tower Hamlets Council last week for the regeneration of Bellamy Close and Byng Street on the Isle of Dogs.
The partnership was unveiled in March with the plan to build 94 affordable homes for purchase through shared ownership or available to those on the council’s housing waiting list.
All 24 of the development’s current residents will be rehoused on the regenerated estate, with their tenancy and rent terms protected, One Housing has said.
The regeneration was voted through by a resident ballot in 2019 and the plans have now been updated from an initial 148-home scheme.
The JV has said this will allow for a greater mix of housing types, with the development providing one, two, three and four-bedroom homes for private and social tenures.
Work on the development is expected to start in late 2022 with the first completions due in 2025. The scheme has been designed in partnership with lead architect HTA Design.
Chris Hagerman, director of regeneration at One Housing, said: “This is wonderful news for our residents and the local community, and we’re excited to begin works on site later this year.
“We are also looking forward to continuing working together with residents and our partner Mount Anvil to deliver the project for the benefit of existing residents and the wider community.”
Darragh Hurley, managing director of Mount Anvil, said: “We’re seeing our partnership with One Housing in east London go from strength to strength with the ongoing delivery of Royal Eden Docks and now this fantastic scheme in the Isle of Dogs.
“Both schemes perfectly represent our approach to delivering a lasting legacy of high-quality London homes with partners that are in it for the long term.”
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