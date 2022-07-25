Developer and G15 landlord get green light for 200-home scheme

A partnership between One Housing and Mount Anvil was granted planning permission by Tower Hamlets Council last week for the regeneration of Bellamy Close and Byng Street on the Isle of Dogs.

The partnership was unveiled in March with the plan to build 94 affordable homes for purchase through shared ownership or available to those on the council’s housing waiting list.

All 24 of the development’s current residents will be rehoused on the regenerated estate, with their tenancy and rent terms protected, One Housing has said.