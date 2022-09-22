Developer and investor strike partnership to deliver 1,800 homes across two sites

The partnership secured the land through a deal with United Colleges Group.

A total of 1,500 homes have been earmarked for land off Dudden Hill Lane, Willesden Green. A further 300 will be delivered on a site near Wembley Park Drive, Wembley.

As part of the contract, United Colleges Group will build a new educational campus on Olympic Way, close to Wembley Park station.

Stephen Davis, chief executive and principal at United Colleges Group, explained that its relationship with Hill Group will help ensure the college delivers on its ambitions for its students, while leaving a legacy of much-needed housing in Brent on former campus sites.