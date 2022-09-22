Developer and investor strike partnership to deliver 1,800 homes across two sites

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Hill Group will partner with Pinnacle Investments to redevelop two sites in north-west London that will deliver 1,800 mixed-tenure homes.
The partnership secured the land through a deal with United Colleges Group.
A total of 1,500 homes have been earmarked for land off Dudden Hill Lane, Willesden Green. A further 300 will be delivered on a site near Wembley Park Drive, Wembley.
As part of the contract, United Colleges Group will build a new educational campus on Olympic Way, close to Wembley Park station.
Stephen Davis, chief executive and principal at United Colleges Group, explained that its relationship with Hill Group will help ensure the college delivers on its ambitions for its students, while leaving a legacy of much-needed housing in Brent on former campus sites.
Christopher Turnbull, managing director at Pinnacle Investments, said the deal “marked a great start to its partnership with Hill Group” as they work together to deliver high-quality sustainable homes for new and existing communities.
Andy Hill, group chief executive at Hill Group, said: “Being the lead developer on over 1,800 much-needed new homes in this important area of London is a testament to our track record and reputation for placemaking and regeneration.
“In collaboration with Brent Council and United Colleges, we look forward to embarking on this exciting new project that will bring long-term benefits to Dollis Hill and Wembley and deliver quality sustainable new homes for residents, both now and in the future.”
It is the second large deal that Hill Group has announced in around a month after it announced in August that it had been granted planning permission to redevelop a 1970s estate in north London alongside Home Group.
The housing association and developer will deliver 753 homes on the Douglas Bader Park Estate in Colindale, Barnet. Of these, 272 homes will be affordable and 481 for market rate.
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