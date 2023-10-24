Developer and supermarket reveal plans for 2,500-home scheme

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Developer Ballymore and supermarket giant Sainsbury’s have unveiled plans for a new 2,519-home development in west London.
Both organisations have submitted the joint application for the Ladbroke Grove scheme to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
If approved, the Kensal Canalside district will include 500 affordable homes, a new supermarket and retail space.
The site currently contains an existing Sainsbury’s store, which would be replaced under the proposals, as well as a scrap metal processing facility and other industrial space.
Bordering the Grand Union Canal to the north and railway tracks to the south, the plot is part of the Kensal Canalside opportunity area identified in the London Plan.
A masterplan for the site has been drawn up by FaulknerBrowns Architects following consultation with the local community, planning officers and the Greater London Authority.
Alongside the new homes, the scheme would feature two parks and a restored canal basin.
Plus, the plans encourage sustainable travel with new bus stops, pedestrian paths and cycle routes.
John Mulryan, group managing director at Ballymore, said: “Kensal Canalside is one of the last remaining major brownfield sites to be developed in London.
“There are over 3,000 households on the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea housing waiting list. Our proposals will make a positive and significant contribution towards reducing that figure.
“Kensal Canalside will provide a significant number of much-needed homes, plus a variety of retail spaces, as well as open green spaces and a community leisure and amenity space that our residents and the local people can enjoy.”
Patrick Dunne, director of group property, procurement and cost transformation at Sainsbury’s, added: “The development of the Kensal Canalside opportunity area will revitalise a key brownfield site in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, delivering places for people to live, work, shop and relax, and providing a significant boost to the local economy.”
In other development news this month, Newham Council revealed it had given the green light to 261 additional affordable homes at its Custom House regeneration scheme in east London.
This followed news that a development partner was being sought to deliver a 1,000-home regeneration project in the London Borough of Sutton.
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