Developer and supermarket reveal plans for 2,500-home scheme

Both organisations have submitted the joint application for the Ladbroke Grove scheme to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

If approved, the Kensal Canalside district will include 500 affordable homes, a new supermarket and retail space.

The site currently contains an existing Sainsbury’s store, which would be replaced under the proposals, as well as a scrap metal processing facility and other industrial space.

Bordering the Grand Union Canal to the north and railway tracks to the south, the plot is part of the Kensal Canalside opportunity area identified in the London Plan.