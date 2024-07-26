Developer and town council reveal plans for 2,000-home scheme

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Developer Muse and Oldham Council have revealed draft plans for delivering up to 2,000 new homes in the centre of the town.
The Morgan Sindall-owned firm said its long-term partnership with Oldham Council will run for the next 15 years.
Its draft development framework includes plans for 600 new homes to be built on the site of the town’s former civic centre.
According to the framework, it is the largest of the core sites in the town centre, with the redevelopment “fundamental to the success” of the scheme.
Arooj Shah, leader of Oldham Council, said: “By partnering with an internationally renowned developer in Muse, we are building up to 2,000 new homes – an essential part of our work to deliver a local solution to the national housing crisis.
“It sits alongside the leisure and culture attractions, retail and business facilities coming on stream. Since the first stage of the Spindles redevelopment [a shopping centre in Oldham], footfall to the shopping centre has increased by 1,000 people daily.”
A consultation with the local community has been launched, running from July to September. It includes a series of in-person and digital events for residents to provide feedback on the plans.
After the consultation closes, the development framework will be updated to take community feedback into account.
Phil Mayall, managing director at Muse, added: “Working together with residents, businesses, local community groups, educational institutions, regional partners and charitable organisations will be fundamental to unlocking a framework that captures the essence of the town and its local community in order to deliver the new homes Oldham needs.”
In February this year, Oldham Council pledged to build 500 new social homes over the next five years, after hosting an event for residents to share how the housing crisis is affecting them.
Muse is also a partner in a 1,200-home regeneration project in Stockport. The £250m project is being developed as a joint venture between the Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation, the English Cities Fund, Muse and Legal & General.
Caroline Simpson, chief executive of Stockport Council, told Inside Housing that the housing in the project would be mixed tenure, with a combination of “family housing as well as some higher rise”.
There will be elements of social and affordable housing on site, but the proportion has not been decided yet. “It’s absolutely essential there is an element of affordable housing,” she said.
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