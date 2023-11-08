Related Argent, in joint venture with Atlanta-based investment manger Invesco Real Estate, has chosen Galliford Try to deliver 286 BTR flats across three blocks at Brent Cross Town as part of a a 6,700-home regeneration scheme

The new BTR homes will include a mix of market rent and discount market rent as part of an £87m contract.

G15 landlord L&Q is also involved in the wider project with 120 affordable homes currently being built in a partnership with Related Argent and Barnet Council.