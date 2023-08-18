The developer has a £50m investment from the mayor of London to support the development of 1,400 new homes by the end of March 2025, with at least 50% being affordable.

Mr Hurley said he was a “big fan” of Sadiq Khan’s 35% minimum affordable housing requirement on developments in London “because you set those red lines”.

He also approved of the Greater London Authority’s introduction of a resident ballot that must be conducted before any estate regeneration projects can take place. “This was an idea that got a lot of flack early days,” he said. “[But] it’s absolutely spot on, because it gives you a mandate.

“The estate ballots give a voice to people who are too busy trying to survive to engage in the formal planning process, which is really only designed for architects and planners and lawyers to engage with properly.”

The developer has appointed an independent panel of housing, regeneration and government experts led by Irene Bannon, consultant at Campbell Tickell, to issue advice on resident engagement. “They act almost like an auditor,” Mr Hurley said. “Last week, they met seven residents on one of our estates without us there. They said ‘grade Mount Anvil on these questions’… That learning loop will help us.”

Mount Anvil’s schemes include: 1,230 homes at Friary Park in Ealing with Peabody, the first phase of which is completed; 700 homes at The Silk District in Whitechapel with L&Q, 35% of which are affordable; 260 homes at Watermeadow court in Hammersmith and Fulham with Peabody, 50% of which are affordable; and the Barnsbury Estate in Islington.

“At the moment, you’ve got to work really hard to stay in the same place,” Mr Hurley said. “Ensuring that we’re delivering on our promises for local residents and for our partners – that is a big part of how we’re defining success this year.”