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A major London developer has called on housing associations to keep on delivering new homes as many social landlords reduce their development ambitions due to the economic climate.
Darragh Hurley, managing director at Mount Anvil, told Inside Housing: “There’s still appetite [for development]… it’s driven by people wanting better opportunities for themselves and their families. And that pressure is increasing at the moment, because you’ve got the cost of living crisis.
“That groundswell of people saying ‘this is not working for me, this is broken, I want something better for me and my children’ is growing, actually, rather than decreasing.”
The developer works with councils and housing associations across the capital and specialises in regeneration of estates.
“Continuing to invest in the provision of high-quality new housing is one of the best investments going,” Mr Hurley continued. “We’ve got to persuade government that this is great value for money, as well as being the right thing to do.”
He admitted that while housing associations continued to build through the downturn following the global financial crisis, they are now scaling back development plans: “The people who did act at the bottom of the cycle in 2009, 10, 11 are [now] retrenching themselves, the housing associations being one, because they also have development risk, and a number of other factors.”
Additionally, he said, there is a danger that planning departments suffer because of their reliance on funding from planning performance agreements, Section 106 and CIL. “That means that when the market turns, and there are less developers coming into PPAs and paying 106 contributions, then you can’t fund the planning department.”
However, Mr Hurley was confident that Mount Anvil, which developed 386 homes last year through its JVs, including 208 affordable homes, is on track to increase its output over the next couple of years.
The developer has a £50m investment from the mayor of London to support the development of 1,400 new homes by the end of March 2025, with at least 50% being affordable.
Mr Hurley said he was a “big fan” of Sadiq Khan’s 35% minimum affordable housing requirement on developments in London “because you set those red lines”.
He also approved of the Greater London Authority’s introduction of a resident ballot that must be conducted before any estate regeneration projects can take place. “This was an idea that got a lot of flack early days,” he said. “[But] it’s absolutely spot on, because it gives you a mandate.
“The estate ballots give a voice to people who are too busy trying to survive to engage in the formal planning process, which is really only designed for architects and planners and lawyers to engage with properly.”
The developer has appointed an independent panel of housing, regeneration and government experts led by Irene Bannon, consultant at Campbell Tickell, to issue advice on resident engagement. “They act almost like an auditor,” Mr Hurley said. “Last week, they met seven residents on one of our estates without us there. They said ‘grade Mount Anvil on these questions’… That learning loop will help us.”
Mount Anvil’s schemes include: 1,230 homes at Friary Park in Ealing with Peabody, the first phase of which is completed; 700 homes at The Silk District in Whitechapel with L&Q, 35% of which are affordable; 260 homes at Watermeadow court in Hammersmith and Fulham with Peabody, 50% of which are affordable; and the Barnsbury Estate in Islington.
“At the moment, you’ve got to work really hard to stay in the same place,” Mr Hurley said. “Ensuring that we’re delivering on our promises for local residents and for our partners – that is a big part of how we’re defining success this year.”
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