Developer changes scheme to deliver 100% affordable homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A small London-based property developer has increased the amount of affordable housing in a planned development from 35% to 100%.
Joseph Homes’ plans for 134 homes on the Old Vinyl Factory site in Hayes, west London, will now provide an entirely affordable development after getting a variation to its planning consent approved.
The developer was granted planning permission for the homes in November 2020, 34 of which were set to be affordable (35% in relation to habitable rooms).
But in October 2021, it applied to vary the Section 106 agreement to enable it to deliver 100% affordable housing instead.
The tenure mix of the build, set to be called One Vinyl Square, is expected to be 57 at affordable rent, 19 at London living rent, and 58 shared ownership.
Hillingdon Council’s planning committee approved the change at a meeting on Wednesday evening.
Joseph Homes has agreed to a healthcare contribution of £162,682 in lieu of its reduced Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) payment.
Its original CIL liability was nearly £1.6m, but since the development will now be 100% affordable, it can apply for a full social housing exemption.
The new homes mark the final residential phase of a wider redevelopment of the site, formerly home to the headquarters of EMI records and now owned by developer U+I.
Joseph Homes, which recorded a turnover of £4.1m in the year up to May 2020, did not wish to comment.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly council focus round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories