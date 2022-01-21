Developer changes scheme to deliver 100% affordable homes

Joseph Homes’ plans for 134 homes on the Old Vinyl Factory site in Hayes, west London, will now provide an entirely affordable development after getting a variation to its planning consent approved.

The developer was granted planning permission for the homes in November 2020, 34 of which were set to be affordable (35% in relation to habitable rooms).

But in October 2021, it applied to vary the Section 106 agreement to enable it to deliver 100% affordable housing instead.

The tenure mix of the build, set to be called One Vinyl Square, is expected to be 57 at affordable rent, 19 at London living rent, and 58 shared ownership.