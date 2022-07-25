Developer closes MMC factory after review of manufacturing facilities 

Countryside’s third quarterly update for 2022 to the London Stock Exchange revealed it had taken the decision to exit from the site in Bardon, Leicestershire.

It is one of three modular housing factories owned by Countryside and the update said the closure of the site should lead to a reduction in losses from its manufacturing arm as the house builder identified £15m in annual savings across the group.

The update, for the period between 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022, showed the number of partnership completions was broadly unchanged over the same period on the previous year at 817 homes.

Revenue was up 20% to £219m and group net debt stands at £74.8m.

Despite what the developer described as a “challenging macro-economic backdrop”, it still expects an operating profit for the full year of around £150m.