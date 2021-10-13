Developer could seek HA partner on new 380-home London scheme

Developer Inland Homes has secured planning approval for a 380-home mixed-use scheme in east London and could be seeking a housing association partner on the project #UKhousing

As part of the Section 106 agreement, 35% of homes will be classed as affordable. This will include 76 units at London Affordable Rent and 27 for shared ownership, subject to the Section 106 being signed.

The homes will be built across three newly built blocks on a 1,135 square metre industrial site, which forms the main northern forecourt to Dagenham Dock station.

Inland Homes said the location is “attractive” for build-to-rent operators and housing associations.

“A decision on whether the project will be delivered by Inland Homes directly or via a partnership contract will be announced in due course,” the company said.

Building work on the scheme is expected to start in 2022.

Inland has struck a number of other deals with housing associations. Earlier this month, the company announced that it had sold 228 plots on a scheme in Walthamstow to London-based housing association Newlon for £22.5m.

Inland is already working with Clarion in Dagenham on a project to build 325 homes at Merrielands Crescent.