Developer explores 6,000-home masterplan for Oxfordshire site

Heyford Park is a new development near Bicester, located on the site of the former RAF Upper Heyford airfield.

The submission follows two years of consultation and development of the proposals.

Dorchester Living, which has submitted a scoping request to Cherwell District Council in advance of preparing a planning application, said the scheme in Heyford Park would have 30% affordable housing.

Since Dorchester Living acquired the site in 2009, it has delivered more than 1,200 new mixed-tenure homes.

The developer said the emerging masterplan proposals would provide 6,000 new homes with a mix of tenures, including affordable housing, as well as a new central park equivalent in size to New York’s Central Park.

Paul Silver, chief executive of Dorchester Living, pointed to the new government’s focus on what can be achieved through development on brownfield land.

He said: “In recent weeks, the new government has made clear that it is committed to enabling a major housebuilding and infrastructure programme to deliver the homes and facilities that the country needs.

“A focus on brownfield-first development and the provision of high-quality, mixed-tenure homes sits at the heart of this, and we at Dorchester Living fully support its ambition and we are ready to play our role in helping to achieve it.

“There can be few better examples of what can be achieved when you combine a large brownfield site with strategic plan-making and the close cooperation and engagement of multiple stakeholders and the local community than Heyford Park.”