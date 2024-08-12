Developer halves affordable housing in second phase of Lewisham scheme after £25m train station cost

The Renewal Group has reduced the number of homes slated for phase two of its 3,500-home New Bermondsey development in Lewisham.

Affordable housing is being cut from 35% to 17.58% for the phase – a drop from 199 to 99 homes – because of Renewal’s updated strategic transport contribution to a new Overground train station on the site.

The affordable housing figures remain unchanged for the four other phases, according to a report presented to Lewisham’s strategic planning committee in July.