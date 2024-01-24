Developer picked for £276m GLA scheme in Barnet

The GLA and the Mayor’s Office of Police and Crime picked Countryside, which Vistry Group bought in 2022, to redevelop the two sites on the former Hendon Metropolitan Police training centre and driving school in Colindale.

The Patel Taylor-designed scheme has a gross development value of £276m, and will see the 729 homes built across five new buildings, with 60% affordable housing.

A total of 427 homes will be for affordable rent, social rent and shared ownership, while the site will also include 144 build-to-rent homes and 168 homes for private sale, subject to planning approval.