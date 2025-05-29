Developer returns to profit after recovering £20m for cladding remediation from third parties

After making a loss in the last financial year of £5.2m, the house builder has returned to profitability in 2024 after recouping £20m from contractors involved in historic building safety work.

The accounts for the 12 months to 31 December 2024 also show group revenue remaining steady at £1.2bn.

Graham Dundas, who became chief executive officer at Willmott Dixon last year, said he was delighted by the return to profit after a difficult 2023, and looked forward to “a record £1.3bn of new contract awards to our high-quality order book”.