Developer returns to profit after recovering £20m for cladding remediation from third parties

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Willmott Dixon has returned to a pre-tax profit of £28.6m after the firm recovered millions of pounds from third parties for legacy cladding remediation work.
After making a loss in the last financial year of £5.2m, the house builder has returned to profitability in 2024 after recouping £20m from contractors involved in historic building safety work.
The accounts for the 12 months to 31 December 2024 also show group revenue remaining steady at £1.2bn.
Graham Dundas, who became chief executive officer at Willmott Dixon last year, said he was delighted by the return to profit after a difficult 2023, and looked forward to “a record £1.3bn of new contract awards to our high-quality order book”.
He added: “Our strategies, including a more rigorous focus on contract selection, are generating much improved consistency in our financial performance, with all parts of the group delivering a meaningful contribution to the welcome return to profit in 2024.
“These results, and the operational performance that underpins them, give us great momentum and a solid foundation to move on into 2025, backed up by a very strong cash position and a solid pipeline of opportunities. I look forward to the rest of the year with confidence and cautious optimism.
“I’m proud of the remarkable, award-winning projects we completed for our customers in 2024, with three winning at the British Construction Industry Awards and Willmott Dixon once again stood out from our peers in being recognised for a second successive year by the King’s Awards for Enterprise.
“Our expertise and excellent track record for delivering properties that will be net zero in operation is well recognised by our customers and positions us strongly for the future, with our order book for net zero projects exceeding £900m, up 450% since 2020.”
A Devon local authority partnered with Willmott Dixon and developer Milligan to regenerate a number of sites in the region in 2023.
The firm has also secured a number of other major projects including a £90m project to build a new student village in Stoke-on-Trent for the University of Staffordshire using Passivhaus principles.
A housing subsidiary linked to Willmott Dixon was put into administration in 2021 with several large housing associations as creditors.
The business was previously Willmott Dixon’s primary residential arm. It posted a turnover of £213m in 2016 and had at one time delivered nearly 2,000 homes a year for private and public sector clients, including many social landlords.
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