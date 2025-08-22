Developer secures planning approval for nearly 2,500 homes after delay

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A developer has been granted planning permission on two new schemes after a delay because a council failed to make a timely decision on the plans.
Hallam Land, the land promotion and planning arm of Henry Boot, has secured planning permission for 2,470 homes. These homes will span two sites with 1,270 in Tamworth, Staffordshire, and 1,200 in Fareham, Hampshire.
Of the homes on the Tamworth site, 30% will be affordable. On the Fareham site, 40% of the homes will be affordable. Additional facilities on both sites include a primary school, a community centre, care facilities and green spaces.
Housing secretary Angela Rayner recovered the applications after Fareham Borough Council failed to make a timely decision on the application, which led to Hallam Land appealing in August 2024.
Following the appeal to the secretary of state in October 2024, plans were approved in July this year.
Hallam Land initially submitted a planning application in July 2020, and the site was allocated in Fareham Borough Council’s local plan in April 2023, the largest allocation in the plan.
The council has been asked for a response to the delay.
Meanwhile, the developer currently has active appeals on four other sites, totalling around 1,300 residential plots, with a goal to submit applications for 10,000 plots this year. This latest win brings its total planning approvals to around 2,500 plots a year to date.
Tim Roberts, chief executive of Henry Boot, said: “Securing planning consent for nearly 2,500 homes is a clear testament to our team’s expertise in unlocking complex sites for development.
“The approvals also signal renewed momentum in the planning system following the government’s reaffirmed commitment to removing planning barriers and tackling the nationwide housing shortage.
“It is a strong indicator that well-considered schemes in the right locations will be approved, and we expect strong buyer interest as we bring them to market, enabling us to unlock the value we have secured on behalf of our shareholders.”
Earlier this year, house builder Vistry Group purchased 632 residential plots from Hallam Land. The sale of the plots at Pickford Gate in Coventry will give Henry Boot an ungeared internal rate of return of 28% per year, the firm said.
Hallam Land said the disposal meant it had achieved its 2024 financial target, but missed its sales target of 3,000 plots last year, selling around 2,800 plots instead.
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