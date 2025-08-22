Developer secures planning approval for nearly 2,500 homes after delay #ukhousing

Of the homes on the Tamworth site, 30% will be affordable. On the Fareham site, 40% of the homes will be affordable. Additional facilities on both sites include a primary school, a community centre, care facilities and green spaces.

Hallam Land, the land promotion and planning arm of Henry Boot, has secured planning permission for 2,470 homes. These homes will span two sites with 1,270 in Tamworth, Staffordshire, and 1,200 in Fareham, Hampshire.

Housing secretary Angela Rayner recovered the applications after Fareham Borough Council failed to make a timely decision on the application, which led to Hallam Land appealing in August 2024.

Following the appeal to the secretary of state in October 2024, plans were approved in July this year.

Hallam Land initially submitted a planning application in July 2020, and the site was allocated in Fareham Borough Council’s local plan in April 2023, the largest allocation in the plan.

The council has been asked for a response to the delay.

Meanwhile, the developer currently has active appeals on four other sites, totalling around 1,300 residential plots, with a goal to submit applications for 10,000 plots this year. This latest win brings its total planning approvals to around 2,500 plots a year to date.