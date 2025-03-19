Developer submits plans for 1,600 new homes in West Midlands

Developer Muse has submitted a planning application that includes proposals for up to 1,600 new homes in the West Midlands #UKhousing

Solihull Council will now consider the application. Its decision is expected later in 2025, and construction of the first phase could begin next year.

If approved, the plans to regenerate Mell Square in Solihull town centre will involve a new mixed-use neighbourhood which includes shops, cafés, bars, restaurants and public spaces.

Ian Courts, leader of Solihull Council, said the submission was a “significant milestone” for the regeneration of Mell Square and “part of our long-term plan to diversify and strengthen our town-centre offer”.

He said: “Muse has been working on their proposals for some time, and I am pleased they have been engaging with local communities and town-centre stakeholders to help inform their plans.

“This ambitious redevelopment is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and has the potential to bring huge benefits to the wider borough in terms of new jobs, investment and training opportunities.

“We look forward to reviewing their detailed proposals as we enter the next stage of the planning process.”