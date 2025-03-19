Developer submits plans for 1,600 new homes in West Midlands

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Developer Muse has submitted a planning application that includes proposals for up to 1,600 new homes in the West Midlands.
If approved, the plans to regenerate Mell Square in Solihull town centre will involve a new mixed-use neighbourhood which includes shops, cafés, bars, restaurants and public spaces.
Solihull Council will now consider the application. Its decision is expected later in 2025, and construction of the first phase could begin next year.
Ian Courts, leader of Solihull Council, said the submission was a “significant milestone” for the regeneration of Mell Square and “part of our long-term plan to diversify and strengthen our town-centre offer”.
He said: “Muse has been working on their proposals for some time, and I am pleased they have been engaging with local communities and town-centre stakeholders to help inform their plans.
“This ambitious redevelopment is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and has the potential to bring huge benefits to the wider borough in terms of new jobs, investment and training opportunities.
“We look forward to reviewing their detailed proposals as we enter the next stage of the planning process.”
Lisa Turley, development director at Muse, said: “We have worked closely and in partnership with Solihull Council to develop an ambitious masterplan proposal.
“It’s an approach which has been informed by detailed consultation with the community and partners from across the town centre.
“We’ll continue to work closely with established businesses, tenants and residents as the process develops, to minimise disruption and shape the next steps.
“This is an important milestone, and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the council, and others, to deliver.”
Last year, Muse and Oldham Council revealed draft plans for delivering up to 2,000 new homes in the centre of the town.
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